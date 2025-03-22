Drake & Jermaine Dupri Tapped By Starz To Executive Produce Latter's Magic City Docuseries

Drake's DreamCrew Entertainment is one of the producers of Jermaine Dupri's Starz project about the legendary Atlanta strip club.

Jermaine Dupri is bringing his docuseries on Atlanta's legendary Magic City strip club to life with the help of Drake and Starz, the network and streamer that just picked the project up according to a Thursday (March 20) report from Deadline. We first covered the early development of this show all the way back in July of 2023, as Dupri and Drizzy's DreamCrew Entertainment were early producers. Directed by Charles Todd, the show finalized production in 2023 and will reportedly include conversations with Big Boi, Quavo, 2 Chainz, Killer Mike, Shaquille O'Neal, Nelly, and more.

Furthermore, the Drake-produced Magic City: An American Fantasy will focus on "hip-hop, crime, women’s sexuality, Black entrepreneurship, and socioeconomic politics" as well as the strip club's founder, Michael "Mr. Magic" Barney. Kathryn Busby, Starz's president of Original Programming, reportedly promised a "riveting behind-the-curtain look at one of the most unique places in Black culture" with "insider access" and a display of how the venue's leaders made it so massive. Jermaine Dupri previously reflected on Atlanta hip-hop, speaking on how the club feels like a "second home" to him that connected him to the city's culture.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

In addition, he expressed that Magic City deserves a proper story as an international destination back when the docuseries' team first announced the project. But Jermaine Dupri and Drake have many other links. "That boi Drake got a DJ alliance like no other artist I’ve ever seen, but most of you n***as probably don’t understand what I’m saying, cause uon be outside," the former recently tweeted about the latter. "before [a DJ] dropped not like us, he said I might get in trouble for this and I was like whoa!"

Trouble, indeed. Drake is still fighting UMG in court over that Kendrick Lamar diss track, and it seems like he wants to focus in harder and harder on the label and distributor's alleged financial misdeeds. On it, K.Dot said that The Boy "runs to Atlanta when he needs a few dollars." Would Jermaine Dupri agree or is Magic City: An American Fantasy the ultimate cosign? A question for hip-hop Twitter, we guess... Or, you know, Dupri himself.

