- SportsLeBron James Leads Star-Studded Producer Team For NBA Version Of "Quarterback"LeBron is set to team up with Peyton Manning and potentially the Obamas.By Ben Mock
- Music2Pac's "Dear Mama" Docuseries Nominated For An EmmyThe winners will be announced in September.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTupac's Father Disappointed With Hulu's "Dear Mama" DocuseriesGarland says he's not a fan of his interview in the docuseries.By Caroline Fisher
- TVHulu's "RapCaviar Presents" With Tyler, The Creator: Episode 1 ReviewThe season premiere episode of Hulu’s RapCaviar Presents series which is centered around Tyler, The Creator, is reviewed. By Paul Barnes
- Music2Pac‘s Former Manager Praises Docuseries, "Dear Mama"2Pac‘s former manager says that the upcoming docuseries, "Dear Mama," is "incredible."By Cole Blake
- TVTyler, The Creator Details Most "Awesome" Parts Of His Rapper LifestyleOn today's episode of Hulu's "RapCaviar Presents," the "DOGTOOTH" artist opened up about his favourite parts of his highly coveted job.By Hayley Hynes
- TVHulu's "RapCaviar Presents" Trailers: Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Polo G, Coi Leray, Pharrell & MoreThe docuseries premieres next week, and they've dropped off teasers highlighting important conversations with our favorite hitmaker.By Erika Marie
- TVTupac's "Dear Mama" Docuseries Gets Gripping TrailerThe five-episode series begins on FX on April 21st with two episodes, and will also be available to stream on Hulu.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVJussie Smollett Doc: Osundairo Brothers Speak For The First TimeThe trailer for 'Anatomy of a Hoax' has hit the internet, and the Osundairo brothers detail their story of being hired by the actor.By Erika Marie
- TVJussie Smollett Docuseries Will Highlight Hoax Attack As He Appeals Conviction"Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax" will take a "deep dive into a scam."By Erika Marie
- MusicConway The Machine Announces New Album & Docuseries From His Drumwork LabelThe Buffalo native's former Griselda label mate, Benny the Butcher, expressed support for the next step in Conway's career.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVMeghan Markle On Friendship With Beyoncé: "I Still Can't Believe She Knows Who I Am!"The two actresses first met back in 2019 at Disney's premiere of "The Lion King."By Hayley Hynes
- TVMeghan Markle Says She Wasn't Treated "Like A Black Woman" Until UK MoveThe "Suits" actress and her husband tell all in their riveting new Netflix docuseries.By Hayley Hynes
- TVCardi B Drags Casey Anthony Amid Peacock SeriesThe Bronx rapper referred to Anthony as a "disgrace of a mother."By Jada Ojii
- SportsMichael Vick To Produce Docuseries On The Evolution Of Black QBsMichael Vick is looking to explore the evolution of black quarterbacks in the NFL.By Alexander Cole
- TVCasey Anthony Says Caylee Anthony's Death Was Her Father's Fault In New DocCasey was previously acquitted of the murder, manslaughter, and abuse of her young daughter, Caylee.By Hayley Hynes
- TVCasey Anthony Tells Her Side Of The Story In Upcoming DocuseriesThe 36-year-old was found not guilty of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, over a decade ago.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsFloyd Mayweather's Life Story To Be Told In New DocuseriesFloyd Mayweather's story is an inspiring one.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJay-Z Marvels At How Irv Gotti Brings Out The Best In His ArtistsHov compared Gotti to how Phil Jackson "got the best out of Jordan, got the best out of Kobe."By Erika Marie