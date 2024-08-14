50 Cent Suspects Alleged Diddy Tapes Are Keeping Peers “Quiet” Amid Legal Saga

According to 50 Cent, he's not on the tapes, but the same can't be said for some of his celebrity peers.

50 Cent has been a particularly vocal critic of Diddy amid the Bad Boy Records founder's ongoing legal saga. He frequently trolls his longtime rival on social media and also produced a docuseries about the debacle. In a new interview with US Weekly, he gave fans an update on the eagerly anticipated project. He also shared the simple reason he decided to take it on in the first place.

"I’m the only person in hip-hop culture that has produced any hit television. Why wouldn’t I be the person to produce it?" he began. "And I’m not on the tapes. See, some of the people who have been around in the culture who are not saying anything—that’s because they’ve been to the parties... They don’t know what part of their experiences are on tape."

50 Cent Shares His Theory On Diddy's Legal Issues

Rapper 50 Cent looks off prior to the game between the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates at Minute Maid Park on July 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

"So it keeps them quiet," he continued, "And it looks like I’m the only guy, but I’ve been [saying] for years that something’s not right." Diddy's been hit with various lawsuits in recent months, the first being filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie in November. He's also been accused of sexual assault, abuse, and more by several others.

In March of this year, two of the music mogul's mansions were also raided by Homeland Security as part of a federal human trafficking investigation. 50 Cent's G-Unit Film and Television sold his Diddy docuseries to Netflix in May. An official release date has not yet been announced. What do you think of 50 Cent speculating that Diddy's alleged secret tapes are the reason his celebrity peers aren't speaking out? Do you think he could be on to something? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.