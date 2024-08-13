50 Cent Sends Message To Young Buck As He Prepares To Repay Debt

Buck was able to collect enough money for 50 according to a report from "AllHipHop" yesterday.

Yesterday, a major update in the ongoing battle between former G-Unit bandmates came through by way of AllHipHop. According to them, Young Buck had collected enough money to pay off the debt he owes 50 Cent. It totals out to $250,000 and it comes from a loan that the G-Unit head honcho took out to aid Buck. Speaking of which, the latter had to apply for bankruptcy in 2020 after life hit him hard in 2019. It took the Nashville, Tennessee rapper quite a bit of time to come up with the money. However, things finally seem to be on the up and up for Buck.

Unfortunately, he did need to sell a lot of valuable assets to get this done. From jewelry to expensive cars to his catalog, Buck ultimately had to sacrifice in order to satisfy 50. All of this was able to go for over one million dollars and because of this, he's also able to pay the IRS the $190,000 he owes to them for child support. Now, with this being done, HipHopDX says that Buck has no more contractual obligations to 50 Cent.

50 Is Ready For His Payment From Young Buck

After years of going back-and-forth online and being at an extremely low point in his career, Young Buck can finally find his footing again. However, you know that when it comes to Fif, he's not going to not have the last word. After hearing about this news from AllHipHop, The Massacre MC reshared the publication's article on his IG with a caption. The master troller wrote, "🤨🤷🏾‍♂️I don’t know why they make me go through this part, but I’m a need that money by Monday. 😆".

What are your thoughts on 50 Cent's message to Young Buck following the latter accruing enough money to pay back the former? Is he the most ruthless dude in the industry when it comes to getting paid? How do you think things will play out in the future between these two? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Young Buck and 50 Cent. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.