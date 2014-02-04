Y'all already know what it is. In their prime, G-Unit were the biggest and most successful clique in the rap game, led by 50 Cent and home to Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, The Game, Olivia, Spider Loc, 40 Glocc, Lil Scrappy, Freeway, M.O.P., Ma$e and even Mobb Deep during their run, which has since ended, unfortunately (most members are still pursuing solo careers, though). Since the collective's inception in 2000, they've released two studio albums (Beg For Mercy and Terminate On Sight), a clothing line (The G-Unit Clothing Company) and a public foundation (G-Unity Foundation Inc.), also having collaborated with the likes of Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Daz Dillinger, Soopafly, Wisin & Yandel, Nelly Furtado, D12, DJ Whoo Kid, Sha Money XL, Obie Trice, DJ Drama, Butch Cassidy, Joe and more. Also, G-Unit records continues to function to this day, and is home to Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, Hot Rod, Governor, Shawty Lo, Kidd Kidd, Precious Paris and DJ Pauly D. The last we heard from them as a unit was a remix of their 2003 single "Stunt 101" by Australian producer Papertoy, which was sonically hyper than the original, to say the least. Unfortunately, we wouldn't expect a G-Unit reunion any time soon - 50 recently stated that he'd never work with Game again. :(