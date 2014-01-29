"Obie Trice, real name, no gimmicks." Truer words have never been spoken. Obie Trice is one of Detroit's grittiest and most successful emcees, having risen to prominence in 2000 after signing with Eminem's Shady Records. Throughout his career, the Detroit native has released three studio albums and three mixtapes, having collaborated with the likes of Stat Quo, 50 Cent, Eminem, D12, Dr. Dre, Cashis, Akon and more. Most recently, he released a new single in November 2013 titled "Loot" (produced by Denaun Porter of D12), which'll be included on his fourth studio album Hang Over, due out in early 2014. Also, he's been in talks with Michigan state senator Virgil Smith, Jr. about various entertainment endeavours in Detroit, including but not limited to a community recording studio/soundstage and potential tax breaks for incoming production companies. Stay tuned for updates.