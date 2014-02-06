Back to Artists

Stat Quo

Real Name
Stanley Benton
Date of Birth
Jul. 24, 1978 - Age 45
Hometown
Atlanta, Georgia
Label
major
Social
Artist Bio

It is quite an achievement to have both Dr. Dre and Eminem want to sign you, and Stat Quo did just that. The Atlanta-native signed to both Aftermath and Shady Records. He was supposed to release his debut album “Statlanta” in 2003, but it was continuously pushed back and ultimately was released through neither Aftermath nor Shady Records. Stat has released three albums and several mixtapes, and he has collaborated with many big-name artists and producers including Raheem DeVaughn, Devin the Dude, Talib Kweli, Boi 1-da, Marsha Ambrosius, Chamillionaire, DJ Felli Fel, Alchemist, Young Buck, Eminem, Bun B, Bishop Lamont, Wiz Khalifa, Game, and many others. In 2012 Stat founded Rolex Records (name was later changed to The Firm) with fellow rapper Game. He has yet to announce plans for an upcoming project, but his last album came in 2010, so we are certainly due for some new Stat Quo.
Top Songs
