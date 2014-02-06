It is quite an achievement to have both Dr. Dre and Eminem want to sign you, and Stat Quo did just that. The Atlanta-native signed to both Aftermath and Shady Records. He was supposed to release his debut album “Statlanta” in 2003, but it was continuously pushed back and ultimately was released through neither Aftermath nor Shady Records. Stat has released three albums and several mixtapes, and he has collaborated with many big-name artists and producers including Raheem DeVaughn, Devin the Dude, Talib Kweli, Boi 1-da, Marsha Ambrosius, Chamillionaire, DJ Felli Fel, Alchemist, Young Buck, Eminem, Bun B, Bishop Lamont, Wiz Khalifa, Game, and many others. In 2012 Stat founded Rolex Records (name was later changed to The Firm) with fellow rapper Game. He has yet to announce plans for an upcoming project, but his last album came in 2010, so we are certainly due for some new Stat Quo.