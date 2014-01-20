Bun B is most known for being one-half of the former Houston rap duo UGK. He was part of UGK from 1987-2009. Pimp C, Bun B’s rapping partner, was found dead in 2007. Following Pimp C’s death, UGK released their final album in 2009. It was Pimp C’s only posthumous album. UGK released six studio-albums along with two EPs. All six of the albums sold over 200,000 copies, and three of them certified gold. UGK collaborated with several artists including fellow Southern rap tandem OutKast, Jay-Z, Three 6 Mafia, T.I., Master P, Scarface, Ludacris, E-40, Talib Kweli, and Slim Thug, among others. Following the end of UGK, Bun B continued as a solo artist. His first two studio-albums were released in 2005 and 2008. He has dropped four studio-albums as well as seven mixtapes. Like his UGK releases, Bun B’s solo albums all sold well, and his first album ‘Trill’ certified gold. Throughout his solo career, he has collaborated with many artists including Jay-Z, Ying Yang Twins, Young Jeezy, Sean Kingston, Rick Ross, David Banner, Yo Gotti, Gucci Mane, T-Pain, Drake, 2 Chainz, E-40, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Mike Jones, Talib Kweli, Lil Wayne, Method Man, and Big K.R.I.T., among others. He dropped his fourth album ‘Trill OG: The Epilogue’ in November 2013 and has not announced plans for his next project. He also launched a food blog YouGottaEatThis.com, so until he announces plans for more music, check out his awesome culinary website!