Two hip-hop heavy-hitters from different scenes have joined forces once again. Bun B and Statik Selektah have teamed up for their latest collaborative project, Trillstatik 2. Along with Bun’s Houston drawl and charisma and Statik’s classy East Coast production, there’s a host of amazing features. Some have returned from their first album together, like Big K.R.I.T, Smoke DZA, Haile Supreme, Termanology, and Paul Wall. Also, there are new exciting names like Boldy James, Dave East, Styles P, 38 Spesh, and Papoose.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 07: Bun B attends Trillstatik 2Live Recording Session on December 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

While this release is surely exciting and successful for the Houston icon, it’s also a time of sad reminiscence. Recently, Bun B posted on Instagram on the 15-year anniversary of his partner Pimp C’s tragic passing. He wrote a touching message for his fellow UGK star, acknowledging how making music has been different for him ever since.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t feel the loss,” he expressed. “I just find better ways to cope with it. Missed and loved but appreciated for the time we did have with you. Your spirit lives on in your music and your legacy lives on through your kids. The trillest ever born. They’ll never be another. Love you bro. And it’s still UGK For Life! #LongLiveThePimp.

“I haven’t really enjoyed making music since Pimp passed away,” he confessed to HipHopDX earlier this year. “And so now that I get to make music with friends and I’m not under any contractual obligation, I make music because I want to not because I have to, so it’s a different experience for me. For me, it just has to be fun or I’m not going to do it. I just don’t want to do it.”

Meanwhile, the fun and passion really comes through on Trillstatik 2. For example, the beats are lush and structured to perfection, with Statik slowing down his New York sound just a bit for Bun’s flow. The variety of guests on the project also makes it feel like a dynamic listen. However, maybe the most mind-blowing part about this album is that it was recorded and streamed live from scratch on December 7th. What’s more is that Bun B teases a third installment on the very last track.

Also, you’ll probably recognize a few great samples on this record that you’ve heard on other gems this year. For example, “In My Hand” has the same sample as redveil’s “pg baby” from this year’s excellent learn 2 swim. Moreover, on the lyrical end, Bun B’s as sharp as ever. He’s demonstrated his evergreen skill on other cuts like this year’s “BULLETZ AND BROKEN GLASS” with RJ Payne and fellow legend Ice-T.

Also, you'll probably recognize a few great samples on this record that you've heard on other gems this year. For example, "In My Hand" has the same sample as redveil's "pg baby" from this year's excellent learn 2 swim. Moreover, on the lyrical end, Bun B's as sharp as ever. He's demonstrated his evergreen skill on other cuts like this year's "BULLETZ AND BROKEN GLASS" with RJ Payne and fellow legend Ice-T.

