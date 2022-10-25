The year’s been nothing short of prosperous for redveil. The Maryland artist emerged with the critically acclaimed self-produced album Learn 2 Swim earlier this year, which landed him on many mid-year album lists.

Today, redveil released the official remix to his song, “pg baby” with some assistance from Denzel Curry. Veil’s soulful production bridges their laidback flows together and cements their chemistry, which will hopefully breed more collabs in the future.

The collaboration comes after Denzel Curry brought redveil on the road with him for the Melt My Eyez tour. Prior to that, Redveil served as the opening act on Freddie Gibbs’ Space Rabbit tour.

As for Denzel, he recently shared the deluxe edition of Melt My Eyez See Your Future in September.

Check out the collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

Float the mile on banks of memories, we had no chimneys

It’s always hot, frozen cups and quarter juices hit the spot

Almost forgot, football in front of the crib with no socks

And barely no shoes, running back-and-forth on the block