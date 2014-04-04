Denzel Curry is an emerging emcee, producer and former member of SpaceGhostPurrp's Raider Klan from Carol City, Miami (he also goes by Aquarius'Killa and Raven Miyagi). Since appearing on Lil Ugly Mane's 2012 single "Twistin'", his rep has been getting bigger and bigger, having appeared on MTV's Rap Fix and performed at Coachella and on BBC Radio in 2013.

Most recently, he dropped a visual for "Parents", a choice cut from his debut album Nostalgic 64, released in late 2013. Directed by C9 director Unkleluc, the video was released as an instalment in Complex TV's original "First Look" visual series.

Denzel's currently working on a new double EP, and is set to join The Underachievers on their upcoming Eyes Of The World Tour. He'll also be performing at SXSW 2014. Stay tuned for updates on the young lord's career, ya'll - and don't sleep.

(Hit up denzelcurry.com for more details.)