southern hip-hop
- MusicCrime Mob: Where Are They Now?The members of Crime Mob have sparsely made headlines in the last few years.By Demi Phillips
- MusicScarface And Mike Dean Deliver An Unforgettable Performance For NPR's Tiny Desk ConcertThis may be the best Tiny Desk performance of the year. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicT.I.'s Sophomore Album "Trap Muzik" Turns 20"Trap Muzik" helped define the sound of Southern hip hop during the early 2000s.
By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicRappers Like Boosie Badazz: Embracing The Southern Hip-Hop Influence Of LouisianaExplore the vibrant Southern hip-hop sounds through the musical stylings of rappers like Boosie BadazzBy Jake Skudder
- MusicLudacris Drops Crazy Freestyle On InstagramThe trap pioneer is known to spit heat online, and this latest off-top offering is just another example of his skill.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsBigXthaPlug Gives A "Primetime" Show On New SongThe Dallas, Texas rising star dropped an epic and instrumentally layered piece of hyped Southern hip-hop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesBun B & Statik Selektah Release "Trillstatik 2"Amid a collage of collaborators and guests, two hip-hop legends combine their trademark sounds with ease.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsPeezy Taps Jeezy, Rob49 & Real Boston Richey For "2 Million Up" RemixThe star-studded remix comes just a couple of months after his "Gangsta Grillz" mixtape with DJ Drama.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsDJ Chose Taps Kevin Gates For "Trying Remix"Texas and Louisiana team up for a mellow, heartbroken, but smooth trap cut.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsFNF Chop Drops Menacing New Single, "Yea Yea Yea"The Richmond rapper comes through with some fear-inducing energy on his newest single.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesPlies Speaks Holy Truths On "The Real Testament II"Plies calls in an emergency sermon. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAtlanta Pioneer Cutty Cartel Of Rap Group Jim Crow Has Passed AwayRest in peace Cutty Cartel.By Milca P.
- Hip-Hop HistoryBun B Celebrates 23rd Anniversary Of UGK's Classic Record "Ridin' Dirty"Long live Pimp C. RIP.By Erika Marie
- NewsJonah Cruzz Delivers On "Black Man"Jonah Cruzz is back for more on "Black Man."By Milca P.
- Music VideosNick Grant Follows Up "'96 Bulls" With Black and White VisualsNick Grant doubles down with a new clip for "'96 Bulls."By Milca P.