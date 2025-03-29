Uncle Luke Shares More Stories About 2 Live Crew & Creating Southern Hip Hop

Uncle Luke, also known as Luke Campbell, is demanding recognition for his role in shaping Southern hip-hop. In a passionate Instagram post, the Miami bass pioneer and producer declared that he founded Southern hip-hop in 1985. Frustrated by the lack of acknowledgment, he questioned why his contributions have gone unrecognized for four decades. “Yo, what up? This your boy, Uncle Luke,” he said. “The question of the day that I have for y’all—I started hip-hop in the South in 1985, right here in Miami. My question is, why ain’t nobody talking about it? 40 years, 40 years. This year is 40 years.”

Luther Campbell, better known as Uncle Luke, expressed disappointment that while hip-hop’s 50th anniversary was widely celebrated in 2023, his role in expanding the genre’s reach in the South remains overlooked. He believes Miami, and the entire Southern rap scene, should be honoring the milestone.

“You should be having celebrations all over the South, the creation of Southern hip-hop—40 years,” he insisted. “People in Miami, they should be talking about it. They’re not even talking about it.”

Uncle Luke & 2 Live Crew



Luke credits 2 Live Crew’s 1985 hit Throw the D, released under his own Luke Records, as the catalyst for a movement that would eventually define Southern rap. He urged skeptics to do their research, saying, “Don’t take my word—Google. Google works. 1985, first record, Throw the D, 2 Live Crew, Luke Records, 40 years.” While the debate over the origins of Southern hip-hop continues, Luke’s influence on the genre is undeniable. His group, 2 Live Crew, pioneered Miami bass, a high-energy sound that dominated the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. Beyond shaping the music, Luke also pushed hip-hop’s boundaries on free speech and artistic expression.