2 Live Crew: Where Are They Now?

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, the music industry was constantly rocked by the controversial and explicit lyrics of 2 Live Crew. The group pushed the boundaries of free speech and challenged societal norms. Hailing from Miami, Florida, they emerged as both pioneers and provocateurs in a genre that was still finding its voice. Their explicit content sparked outrage, legal battles, and debates about the limits of artistic expression. However, in the present Hip Hop landscape, 2 Live Crew is barely ever mentioned in discourses anymore. Over the years, their name slowly faded more and more into obscurity. Nevertheless, their impact cannot be denied. Here’s what’s happened with 2 Live Crew since you last heard of them, if ever.

The Formation Of 2 Live Crew

2 Live Crew was founded in 1984 by DJ Mr. Mixx, and rappers Fresh Kid Ice and Amazing Vee. Soon after their second single “What I Like” was released in 1985, Amazing Vee left the group. Subsequently, rappers Brother Marquis, and Verb joined 2 Live Crew, with Luke Skyywalker, now known as Uncle Luke, joining as a hype-man. Despite the controversy it stirred, their debut album The 2 Live Crew Is What We Are (1986) was notoriously popular after its release. It earned them fame on a national level and set the stage for their next releases. It also solidified them as one of the most explicit Hip-Hop acts of all time.

Accordingly, the group enjoyed considerable success with their subsequent albums, despite being hit with some lawsuits along the way. Between 1988 and 1998, 2 Live Crew released seven albums, and many explicit music videos in addition to their debut. The Real One (1998) is the last official studio album the Crew dropped before they stopped releasing music as a group altogether. At the time of the album’s release, Mr. Mixx was no longer a member of the group. Soon after it dropped, Brother Marquis left 2 Live Crew as well. It didn’t take long after that for the rest of the group to dissolve

Multiple Attempts At A Reunion

(MANDATORY CREDIT Ebet Roberts/Getty Images) 2 Live Crew performing at the Palladium in New York City on July 18, 1990. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)

Sometime in the mid-2000s, Fresh Kid Ice and Brother Marquis attempted to reunite the group, but the other members declined the offer. Undeterred, Fresh Kid Ice and Brother Marquis forged on as the new 2 Live Crew and toured for a while. Later on, in 2010, the two, with Mr. Mixx and Luke Skyywalker briefly united to receive their VH1 Hip Hop honoree award. Subsequently, in 2010 and 2014, 2 Live Crew released “I’m 2 Live” and “Take It Off” respectively. Although two albums were announced between 2010 and 2014, neither album has been released since. Fresh Kid Ice left the group in 2016, and Mr. Mixx rejoined soon after. As the new lineup of 2 Live Crew, Brother Marquis and Mr. Mixx released the One Horse Sleigh EP on November 18, 2016. Since then, 2 Live Crew has not released any new music.

Fresh Kid Ice

WASHINGTON, DC- OCTOBER 22: Fresh Kid Ice of 2 Live Crew poses for a portrait during the Rock The Vote 25th Anniversary Concert at The Black Cat on October 22, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Often credited as the first widely recognized Asian rapper, Fresh Kid Ice was a pioneer of the Miami bass subgenre. Kid Ice’s first foray into solo territory came in 1992 when he released his debut album, The Chinaman. Afterward, he dropped three additional solo albums, the last being Freaky Chinese released in 2004. On December 31, 2006, he released his sole EP, Get Freaky. The rapper did not release any more solo music. Unfortunately, Fresh Kid Ice passed away due to cirrhosis of the liver on July 13, 2017, at the age of 53.

Brother Marquis

Surprisingly, Brother Marquis has mostly stayed loyal to 2 Live Crew, as far as solo endeavors go. Over the years, the rapper has only made guest appearances on a handful of songs by other artists. Besides that, the rapper has mostly kept a low profile over the years. During his time in the limelight, however, he was widely regarded as one of the popular faces of the group.

Mr. Mixx

HOLLYWOOD, FL - DECEMBER 20: DJ Mr. Mixx performs with Afroman on stage at the Snoop Dogg Puff Puff Pass Tour at Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood, Fla on December 20, 2018 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

Now 60 years old, Mr. Mixx has had a long and illustrious career in the music industry. The Miami bass pioneer has pursued a solo career since 1998 when he released his solo debut album, The Sex Files. Altogether, he now has four solo albums in his discography. Although he left 2 Live Crew for a while, Mr. Mixx has returned to being a member of the group since 2017. He has toured with Brother Marquis as 2 Live Crew ever since. In addition, Mr. Mixx also tours with Afroman as his tour DJ.

Luke Skyywalker

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Uncle Luke performs on stage at Bar 5015 on December 17, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Also known as Luke or Uncle Luke, this rapper’s solo debut album, The Luke LP, was released in 1990. Afterwards, between 1992 and 2006, he released seven additional solo albums. Since My Life and Freaky Times dropped in 2006, he mostly stayed under the radar until 2010 when he became a columnist for Miami New Times, running the Luke’s Gospel column. Subsequently, in 2011, the rapper ran for mayor of Miami.

Speaking with Courthouse News back then, he said, “I always had a passion for helping people, so public office has been one of my long-term goals.” Three years later, Luke released Something Nasty, his last album to date. While he hasn’t dropped new material since 2014, the rapper made headlines in 2023. In November 2023, Luke was accused of grooming underage girls by former vixen Gloria Velez, but he vehemently denied these claims.

Verb

Verb was not a member of 2 Live Crew for very long. Also, while he was in the group, he was not as popular as the likes of Fresh Kid Ice or Brother Marquis. However, the rapper was a great talent, and that is evident in the quality of his solo work. While he has not achieved much commercial success over the years, fans of his music are certainly eating good. For example, “D.E.N.I.S.E,” a track he released on February 5, 2020, showcases his undeniable talent.

Amazing Vee

As aforementioned, Amazing Vee left the group in 1985. Overall, he was barely a part of 2 Live Crew, sharing just brief moments with the group before their rise to fame. The only track he appeared on was “Revelation,” the group’s debut single. Since he left, not much has been heard about the rapper and songwriter.

