When two legendary figures in the rap world come together to spit game after past disagreements, such meet-ups make the culture thrive. Fat Joe and Uncle Luke recently squashed their short-lived beef over who really put Miami rappers Pitbull and Trick Daddy on. During an Instagram live session on Friday, the Terror Squad mogul clarified his claims made on the My Expert Opinion podcast that he was the main booster of their careers.

“I love Joe but i find this very interesting because i discovered @trickdaddydollars he did his first song with me as soon as he got off the lock up and by he stayed with me,” Luke responded shortly after. “I also discovered signed @pitbull to the platinum selling Luke records label he did his first song’s with me.

“Maybe I’m missing something here I do have the receipts,” the 2 Live Crew boss added. “By the way because you don’t see me all in the videos at the birthday partys [sic] yes @djkhaled i found him on underground radio mix 96 brought him to main stream, radio @99jamzmiami The Luke Show.”

I find this very interesting because the last time I checked, I discovered @pitbull and @305MAYOR they recorded there first record on @lukerecords I got the receipt to show. Guys let’s not try and rewrite history. I’m not dead yet. @BET pic.twitter.com/28uxiAiLQ7 — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) December 9, 2022

First, Fat Joe kicked off the live by making sure his audience knew Uncle Luke’s impact and career position. “Like I told you Luke is an icon, living legend,” he stated. “He created the sound of Miami. He put everybody on.”

Also, the New York rapper recounted visiting Miami in 1999 for Super Bowl XXXIII. There, he said, he found what was so special about Trick Daddy and explained his perspective and role.

“Trick Daddy s**t was playing all over the Carol Mart [flea market], all over the parties,” he elaborated. “I went back up to New York. Sat in the office with Craig Kallman, who’s still the boss of Atlantic. I don’t f**k with him no more, but I took the demo of Trick Daddy. I put it on his desk and said, ‘You need to sign this guy, he’s the next guy.’”

Fat Joe has always sought the pulse of the culture, even if he doesn’t get his proper flowers for it sometimes. He recently spoke about being frustrated when he lost a Grammy to Chance the Rapper. Moreover, he went on to explain: “I know you discovered Trick Daddy, you discovered Pitbull. I never said I discovered them, Luke. I took his demo, out of love for hip-hop. And Craig Kallman called me two days later and said, ‘I signed the guy Trick from Miami.’

Additionally, Fat Joe said he gave Pitbull’s music to Steve Gottlieb and Brian Leach of TVT Records. They were searching for a Hispanic artist after Joe’s success.

“When Big Pun’s double platinum, Fat Joe’s platinum, the Spanish n***as is rockin’, TVT is begging me for any Spanish artist in the universe,” Joe remarked. “Robby Rob steps to me and says, ‘Joe, I need this favor.’ I walk in TVT to Brian Leach, Steve Gottlieb and I said, ‘This is the guy. This is the next one.’ Now they signed him.”

Furthermore, Uncle Luke recognized Fat Joe’s influence and the role he played in keeping the playing field competitive.

“I wanted a Cuban artist because I was from Miami,” the Miami legend told fans. “Jullian Boothe, he was my A&R guy. Big Teach, Jeff Sanchez, [I told them] ‘We need to find a Cuban artist. I don’t give a f**k what y’all do. Go find me a goddamn Cuban artist because I will not be complete in Miami unless I have a Cuban artist. Them dudes got Big Pun and Fat Joe outta New York, we gotta compete.”

Meanwhile, Fat Joe recently explained how his beef with 50 Cent cost him $20 million. It’s good to see him squashing beef before it gets too steep. You can watch the entire conversation between the two OGs below.

