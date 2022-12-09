Fat Joe is known for his captivating stories about Hip Hop history, but Uncle Luke stepped in with a slight correction. Earlier this year, Fat Joe appeared on the My Expert Opinion podcast and revisited some of the culture’s moments. During the chat, Joe stated he “put on” Trick Daddy and Pitbull, helping the two rappers get signed. However, Luther Campbell shared the clip of the interview and said he was the one who discovered those artists.

“I love Joe but I find this very interesting because I discovered [Trick Daddy],” Luke commented. “He did his first song with me as soon as he got of the lock up and by he stayed with me.”

Additionally, Luke said: “I also discovered signed [Pitbull] to the platinum selling Luke records label did his first song’s with me. Because I’m from I felt the importance of signing a Cuban rapper so I discovered him off of battle rap tapes. Maybe I’m missing something here I do have the receipts.”

“By the way because you don’t see me all in the videos at the partys [DJ Khaled] I found him on underground radio mix 96 brought him to main stream, radio [99 Jamz Miami] The Luke Show.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 15: (L-R) Rapper Lil Jon, Luther Campbell, rapper Pitbull, and Tony Robbins attend a ceremony honoring Pitbull with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Luke once led the controversial Rap group 2 Live Crew, who dominated the party scene in the 1990s. The producer and promoter is responsible for some of Hip Hop and Dance culture’s favorite party hits. He has also been instrumental in several artists’ careers.

Check out the entirety of Fat Joe’s visit to My Expert Opinion below.