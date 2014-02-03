Trick Daddy’s first big break was when he appeared on the track “Scarred” by former 2 Live Crew member Luther “Luke” Campbell. After getting signed to new label Slip-n-Slide Records, Trick Daddy released his debut album “Based on a True Story” in 1997. His second album “www.thug.com” came out in 1998, which was when his hit song “Nann Nigga” featuring Trina made it to number 3 on the Billboard Hot Rap singles chart. Since then he’s worked with the likes of Twista, the Ying Yang Twins, and Young Jeezy.