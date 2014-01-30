Among the great female hip-hop artists to ever step into the booth is Miami-native Trina. Considered by many to be the single best female rapper, Trina began her career in 1998 when she was featured on Trick Daddy’s single “Nann Nigga”. Since beginning her career, she has released five studio-albums, as well as a joint project with Trick Daddy, and many other mixtapes. Her first two albums “Da Baddest Bitch” and “Diamond Princess”, released in 2000 and 2002 respectively, both certified Gold in the US. Over the course of her career, Trina has collaborated with many notable artists including Rick Ross, Missy Elliot, Ludacris, Lil Wayne, Kelly Rowland, Keyisha Cole, Diddy, Keri Hilson, Monica, Flo Rida, T-Pain, Gunplay, Lola Monroe, Silkk the Shocker, Chingy, Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, Juicy J, French Montana, Yo Gotti, and countless other artists and producers. In September 2013, Trina was hospitalized for dehydration, but assured her fans via Twitter that she was fine. She announced that she is working on her sixth studio-album. She has yet to announce details about the project, save for the fact that Meek Mill, who she released a non-album single with in 2013, would be featured multiple times on the album. Expect the album to drop at some point in 2014.