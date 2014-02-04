Ah, the Ying Yang Twins... other than Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz (y'all remember "Get Low", we're sure), they were the foremost poster children of the CRUNK movement, also having pioneering of the current twerking epidemic. The duo consists of members Kaine and D-Roc, who rose to mainstream recognition in the early 2000s after the success of their singles "Shake", "Salt Shaker", "What's Happnin'" and "Badd". Throughout their intermittent 17-year career, they've collaborated with the likes of Trick Daddy, Pitbull, DJ Laz, Level, Mr. Collipark, Kid Money, Tone Bone, DJ Blak, JusRythm, Homebwoi, The HoodRatz and many more. The last we heard of them was their October 2013 mixtape Twurk Or Die, which included a tribute to Miley Cyrus titled "Miley Cyrus". Unfortunately, D-Roc was recently arrested and charged with battery, amongst other things. Stay tuned for updates on their career.