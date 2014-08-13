Jeezy, formerly Young Jeezy, is one of the more successful artists to come out of Atlanta in the last decade. Like the Clipse before him (and Pusha T to this day), his subject matter is dominated by cocaine. He's a hustler.

Since getting his start in the Bay Boy Records collective Boyz N Da Hood in 2004, he's gone on to release 12 mixtapes, four studio albums and two independent full-length projects, and has collaborated with the likes of Mannie Fresh, Akon, Jay Z, R. Kelly, Keyshia Cole, Kanye West, Nas, Lil Wayne, T.I., Andre 3000, Plies, Ne-Yo, Future, 2 Chainz and many more. He also owns and operates his own imprint, CTE (Corporate Thugz Entertainment) World, which is currently home to Slick Pulla, Boo Rossini, Tone Trump, Wink Loc, Doughboyz Cashout and YG.

Most recently, CTE signed with Roc Nation after a falling-out with Freddie Gibbs, who was briefly signed to the label from 2011-2012, but left due to multiple differences, creative and otherwise. Unfortunately, Jeezy's also been dealing with a bit of legal trouble, but nonetheless, his hustle continues, in one form or another. Bundle up.