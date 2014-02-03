Despite his elusive nature, Andre 3000 remains one of the most respected hip-hop artists to ever do it. A founding member of the hugely influential Outkast duo (alongside Big Boi), his unique flair was a first in the south, opening new floodgates of creativity in the rap game as a whole. Throughout his intermittent career, the celebrated ATLien has collaborated with the likes of TLC, Gwen Stefani, Q-Tip, Jay Z, Ice Cube, Lloyd, Nas, Devin The Dude, Snoop Dogg, Kanye West, Missy Elliot, Beyonce, The Gorillaz, James Murphy, Drake, Lil Wayne, Tech N9ne, Chris Brown, T.I., Fabolous, Rick Ross, Frank Ocean and more, not to mention his early work within the Dungeon Family collective, home to Goodie Mob, Killer Mike, Bubba Sparxxx and more. Most recently, he emerged from obscurity, announced a series of Outkast reunion performances for 2014, attended Kanye’s Yeezus tour stop in Atlanta and was spotted in the studio with Future. Stay tuned.