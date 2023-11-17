Andre 3000 Shares Highly-Anticipated Project “New Blue Sun”

In a moment that has hip-hop enthusiasts rejoicing worldwide, Andre 3000 drops his highly anticipated album New Blue Sun. Earlier this week, Andre 3000 surprised fans by announcing his long-awaited solo debut album. Almost two decades have passed since OutKast's last album, leaving fans hungry for new material from one of the genre's most iconic figures. The revelation has sparked a wave of excitement, as listeners now get to delve into a groundbreaking addition to Andre 3000's already illustrious career.

It's almost surreal that the world hasn't witnessed a solo project from the acclaimed rapper in all these years. While Andre 3000 has kept himself in the musical landscape with a handful of notable features, the prospect of a solo album seemed like a distant dream. Fans had, to some extent, resigned themselves to the idea that the elusive solo project might never materialize. However, the recent announcement has shattered those doubts and reignited the excitement for Andre 3000's solo work.

The title, New Blue Sun, also speaks to the departure from the familiar, signaling a new chapter in Andre 3000's artistic journey. In a departure from the conventional hip-hop norms, the album consists of an 87-minute sonic experience that defies expectations. This unique project deliberately does not include traditional rap bars. And the packaging boldly warns listeners with a succinct, "Warning: no bars." According to NPR, André's foray into this instrumental realm goes beyond the absence of vocals, as he immerses himself in a diverse array of flutes.

The album features a captivating showcase of his musical versatility, with André skillfully playing instruments ranging from contrabass flute to Mayan flutes and bamboo flutes, alongside other digital wind instruments. This departure from the lyrical and rhythmic elements typically associated with hip-hop highlights André 3000's innovative approach. It's an immersive journey where the absence of traditional bars doesn't diminish the richness of the sonic landscape he meticulously crafts. Did you get a chance to check out the album yet?

Tracklist:

1. “I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time”

2. “The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off The Tongue With Far Better Ease Than The Proper Word Vagina . Do You Agree?”

3. “That Night In Hawaii When I Turned Into A Panther And Started Making These Low Register Purring Tones That I Couldn’t Control … Sh¥t Was Wild”

4. “BuyPoloDisorder’s Daughter Wears A 3000™ Button Down Embroidered”

5. “Ninety Three ‘Til Infinity And Beyoncé”

6. “Ghandi, Dalai Lama, Your Lord & Savior J.C. / Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, And John Wayne Gacy”

7. “Ants To You, Gods To Who ?”

8. “Dreams Once Buried Beneath The Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout Into Undying Gardens”

