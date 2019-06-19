instrumental
- SongsRansom Lives Up To Drake's Challenge, Freestyles Over "Evil Ways" InstrumentalRansom drops a questionable bar about Josh Giddey on it. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDrake Announces "Scary Hours 3" Instrumentals, Challenges Other Artists To Rap Over ThemDrake wants to hear what other rappers have to say over his instrumentals. By Lavender Alexandria
- MixtapesAndre 3000 Shares Highly-Anticipated Project "New Blue Sun"Warning: No Bars.By Tallie Spencer
- MixtapesMetro Boomin Drops "Heroes Version" Of "Heroes & Villains"Metro Boomin shares the instrumental side of "Heroes & Villains"By Aron A.
- NewsBeyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"Queen B delivered the instrumental and acapella versions of her feel-good single earlier today.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsClams Casino Drops Serene New Instrumental "Water Theme 2""Water Theme 2" is a preview of the upcoming "Winter Flower" By Taylor McCloud
- MixtapesMike Dean Embarks On A Synth Odyssey With "4:22"Mike Dean embarks on an odyssey on the new instrumental album "4:22," with nothing but his wits, good weed, and a vast arsenal of vintage synthesizers. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMadlib Releases Latest Soundscape "Hopprock"Madlib drops a new track called "Hopprock" from his upcoming project "Sound Ancestors".By Alex Zidel
- NewsKaytranada Drops Instrumental Version Of "Bubba"Kaytranada at his finest. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsAlchemist Drops Off Super Rare Music "Man Of Many Hats"Peep some new music from the Alchemist with "Man Of Many Hats," beats originally meant to be limited edition in quantity. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAnderson .Paak Drops An Instrumental Version Of "Ventura"Anderson .Paak strips down his GRAMMY-winning 2019 album "Ventura" to deliver an instrumental version that's just as serenading as the original.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicFreddie Gibbs & Madlib Announce "Bandana" Instrumental AlbumThe instrumental album of the year. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Fans Think He's Dropping A New Album SoonThe mysterious video on Eminem's YouTube page has fans speculating.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Baffles Fans With Mysterious Instrumental On His YouTube PageWhat's Em got planned now?By Alexander Cole
- MusicScott Storch Teases An Absolute Banger: "Who Should This Go To?"Scott Storch is nice with the keys. By Mitch Findlay