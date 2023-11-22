Drake Announces "Scary Hours 3" Instrumentals, Challenges Other Artists To Rap Over Them

Last week, Drake returned from his surprisingly short "hiatus" from dropping new music. He did so to surprise drop his new Scary Hours 3 EP which added six new songs to his For All The Dogs album from last month. Drake himself spends much of the time on the songs dissing other artists and media figures. He takes shots at familiar foes like Pusha T and Joe Budden while also making some more surprising callouts aimed at Kanye West and 6ix9ine.

Now, Drake is offering other artists the chance to show off their own abilities over his instrumentals. He took to Instagram to announce that versions of the songs with no vocals were coming out soon and issued a challenge to other artists to try their hand at the songs. "Dropping the instrumentals this week I wanna hear who's barring up" Drizzy captioned his Instagram announcement. It's unclear when exactly the instrumental will arrive but when it does he's clearly expecting to hear some talented artists to record their own versions of them. Check out the full announcement below.

Read More: Drake's "Miskeen" Face Tattoo Is 6ix God's Latest Homage To Toronto

Drake Wants To Hear Who's "Barring Up"

The new songs from Scary Hours 3 being attached to the end of For All The Dogs will give the album a chance to return to the top spot on the Billboard 200. It's expected to land somewhere in the 110k-130k range on next week's chart. The album's primary competitor for the top spot is, surprisingly, Dolly Parton's collaboration-packed new album Rockstar. Parton is seeking her first ever number one album on the Billboard 200.

One of Drake's biggest critics has been pretty quiet on Scary Hours 3. After being pretty vocal in his critiques of For All The Dogs, Joe Budden simply responded with "I have absolutely nothing to say" when asked about Scary Hours. What do you think of Drake sharing the instrumentals from his new EP and challenging other artists to rap over them? Who do you want to hear over songs from the project? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Joe Budden Unamused By Drake's Latest Announcement

[Via]