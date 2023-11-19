Drake’s “Scary Hours 3” Sales Projections Are Here

Drake's Scary Hours 3, which he released as a deluxe version of For All The Dogs on Friday, is expected to move 110-130k copies in the first seven days, according to Hits Daily Double. Notably, this figure marks the entirety of For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition and the new songs alone likely count for a smaller fraction of the total tally.

With that figure, Drake will have a chance to return to the number 1 spot on the Billboard 200. He'll be competing with Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and Dolly Parton’s Rockstar, which are both projected to fall in a similar range for sales. On the new project, Drake references competing with Swift on the song, "Red Button." He raps: “Taylor Swift the only n***a I ever rated/Only one could make me drop the album just a little later/Rest of y’all I treat you like you never made it/Leave your label devastated even when you pad the stats period I never hated.”

Drake At The Billboard Music Awards

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: Drake poses with the awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist. Top Billboard 200 Album for “Scorpion,” in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at M.G.M. Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)

They aren't the only notable lyrics on the project. With "Stories About My Brother," Drake calls out Joe Budden amid their ongoing feud. He raps: “And n***as bound to slip eventually, like they sent permission/Imagine us getting our validation from a ex-musician searching for recognition/Same story every time, they heckling, repetition/I’m top of the mountain, these n***as still down at base camp, they planning they expedition.”

Additionally, Drake teams up with J. Cole for a new song on the deluxe version of For All The Dogs. That collaboration comes as the two are set to embark on a tour together in January. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

