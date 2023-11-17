Drake Is Back With “For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition”

Drake is back with new music! In a surprise move that has left fans buzzing with anticipation since he announced the surprise drop, For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition is out now. The project now features 29 tracks, including the originals on For All The Dogs and six brand new ones. J. Cole appears on new track “Evil Ways.” The 6 God, known for his chart-topping hits and game-changing albums, took to social media on Wednesday night (Nov. 15) to share the exciting news of a new album. In addition, in a cryptic video trailer announcement earlier today, Drake hinted at what listeners can expect from the new music. "You know, ultimately it’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced since [2015’s] If You’re Reading This [It’s Too Late], where it’s just kind of like I feel like I’m on drugs," he says in a voiceover.

The additional tracks Drake's confidence in his latest body of work is admirable. He declared "I feel no need to appease anybody. I feel so confident about the body of work I just dropped that I know I can go and disappear for whatever… six months, a year… two years." This bold statement suggests that the third installment of Scary Hours might be a standout move to close out the year. After having a big year, with just finishing out his It's All A Blur Tour, to dropping the highly-anticipated For All The Dogs, Drake's not taking any breaks. In recent news, he also announced that he's going back on tour, but this time with J. Cole.

Stream "Scary Hours 3" By Drake

The popular EP series Scary Hours has birthed some incredible tracks over the years. "Wants and Needs," ft. Lil Baby, "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," and "What's Next," all appeared on the last EP and have been some of his biggest tracks yet. The announcement follows closely on the heels of Drake's recent release For All The Dogs video featuring J. Cole, a collaboration that had fans clamoring for more. In fact, some fans assumed that Joe Budden is the reason Drake is dropping again.

However, the timing couldn't be more perfect, with the rapper also revealing his plans for the 2024 It’s All a Blur Tour — Big As the What? tour alongside J. Cole. It seems Drake is poised to close out 2023 on a high note, leaving fans excited as always for the new music. Let us know what you think of the new six tracks! Are you feeling any of the new songs?

Tracklist:

Red Button Stories About My Brother The Shoe Fits Wick Man Evil Ways (feat. J. Cole) You Broke My Heart

