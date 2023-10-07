it's all a blur tour
- MusicDrake Shows Off His Carlton Dance On Stage During Recent ShowThe clip features Drake once again leaning into his goofiness. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake Appears To Shade Rihanna During "It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?" Opening NightDrake says he's done performing "Work."By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake & J. Cole Postpone "It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As the What?" DatesFans will have to wait a bit longer to see Drake and J. Cole take the stage together.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Proclaims He's "Not Human," Reposts Viral Concert Clip To Prove ItGiven that the Toronto artist is such a sports fan, it's good that he can back that up with some quick reflexes to flex with.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMost Iconic Hip-Hop Tours Of 20232023 proved that live music is back in a big way.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDrake Breaks Kendrick Lamar's Record For Best-Selling Rap TourLess than half of Drizzy's tour dates from 2023-2024, plus its J. Cole expansion, already surpassed the entirety of "The Big Steppers" tour.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture"It's All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?": Drake & J. Cole Add 10 New DatesCleveland, Oklahoma City, and San Antonio are among cities with additional concerts scheduled.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesDrake Is Back With "For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition"Drake is closing out 2023 with a bang!By Tallie Spencer
- MusicDrake & J. Cole Reveal "It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?" Tour DatesDrake & J. Cole are going to get the party started.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake's G-Wagon Winner Didn't Get To Keep Prize, Fan's Mom AllegesAllegedly, Drake's lucky winner actually went home empty-handed.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDrake Reflects On "Best Moment" Of His Career During "It's All A Blur" TourDrake says bringing 21 Savage out in Toronto was the best moment he's ever had on stage.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Gifts G-Wagon To Lucky Fan At Toronto ShowThe rapper held a giveaway for his last show of his tour with 21 in his home city, which might be his most expensive yet.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music21 Savage Spotted Cruising Around TorontoFans recently saw 21 Savage out and about in Toronto.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsDrake's Son Adonis' Mother, Sophie Brussaux, Supports Him At Toronto ShowAdonis' mom Sophie Brussaux stopped by Drake's "It's All A Blur" tour last night.By Caroline Fisher