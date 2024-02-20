Drake Shows Off His Carlton Dance On Stage During Recent Show

The clip features Drake once again leaning into his goofiness.

Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event

Drake's "It's All A Blur" tour has been churning away since last year. The tour began with 21 Savage and Sexyy Red on board before transitioning to a second leg earlier this year. The new shows include J. Cole and Lil Durk and have continued to make near nightly news. During a show in Pittsburgh last week, Drizzy unpacked some new dance moves that went viral and had fans cracking jokes, even as he seems to be in on it.

In a new TikTok making the rounds a fan captured Drake doing an instantly recognizable dance move. In the middle of one of his songs he unpacks The Carlton. The dance was made famous by Carlton Banks on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air and has impressively lasted decades. That longevity certainly isn't because the dance is necessarily cool. In fact, almost anybody doing it is seemingly well aware of just how silly it can look and the "Rich Baby Daddy" rapper is leaning into that silliness. Check out the video of him doing the dance below.

Drake Shows Off His Dance Moves In New Video

Earlier this month, Drake released the music video for his Sexyy Red and SZA collaboration "Rich Baby Daddy." The video continued the creative and outside-the-box approach to visuals he's taken for the entire For All The Dogs era. It comedically played on Sexyy Red's real life pregnancy with a home movie style video documenting her being rushed to give birth. The video hilarious concludes with Red and SZA dancing alongside the rapper's new born baby.

One of the fan-favorite cuts from For All The Dogs was "IDGAF" which featured Yeat. Subsequently, Drake repaid the favor recently by appearing on the song "As We Speak" from Yeat's new album 2093. It was released on a deluxe edition of the album that followed just a day after the original dropped. What do you think of Drake doing The Carleton dance during a recent concert? Do you think the famously goofy dance makes sense for him? Let us know in the comment section below.

