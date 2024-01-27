Birdman Recalls Predicting Drake's Success

It's no secret that Drake is one of the most successful artists out right now, and according to Birdman, he was able to spot his potential from a mile away. Since his debut, the Canadian performer has secured multiple Grammys, AMAs, Billboard awards, and more. Recently, it was also revealed that he was the second highest-selling artist of 2023 in the U.S. He moved close to a whopping 10 million album-equivalent units throughout the year, due in part to his latest album For All The Dogs and subsequent Scary Hours edition.

During a recent appearance on JalenTV, Birdman reflected on his first time meeting Drake. He explained that he felt Drake had something fresh to bring to hip hop with his unique lyrics and vocal abilities, and expected him to become a "legend" in no time. Clearly, the Cash Money founder's prediction was right on.

Birdman Reflects On Meeting Drake For The First Time

“Wayne brought the music to me. Wayne asked me what I thought about it. I’m like, ‘I think that n***a dope, man. That n***a bad,'” he recalled. “We ain’t never of heard no sh*t like that. That n***a had them long words and added that singing flow. Like, we ain’t never heard no sh*t like that in hip hop.” He went on, revealing that he told Drake when they first met that he would be a success.

“First time I met him I told him he gonna be a legend," he also added. "He was like ‘For real?’ I’m like ‘Yeah, Drake. You gonna be a f*cking legend in this game.’ Cuz the Hip Hop ain’t heard nothing like that.” What do you think of Birdman claiming that he knew Drake was destined for stardom from the very beginning? What about him telling Drake that when they first met? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

