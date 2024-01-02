Drake Reveals The Gift Snoop Dogg Hand-Rolled For Him

Drake had himself a very interesting 2023. Overall, it was certainly a year to remember for him, professionally. In the end, he scored a number one album with For All The Dogs. Furthermore, he got himself a huge tour with 21 Savage that led him all throughout North America. He continued to work with Stake and now, he gets to be a part of their Formula 1 endeavors. Moving forward, 2024 will also be fun for him seeing as though he gets to go on tour with J. Cole.

Recently, Drake decided to take to Instagram where he dropped off a photo dump of things that happened to him in 2023. Of course, there were a lot of images to choose from, and Drizzy was meticulous with his curation. If you scroll through the post below, you will stumble upon an image that contains a blunt, as well as a blue bandana with a paisley print on it. There is a note with the items that read "July 27th, 2023. Blunt rolled by Snoop Dogg. Death Row Records."

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?

Drake x Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is definitely known for his rolling abilities. Moreover, getting a hand-rolled blunt from Snoop must be one of the highest honors one can receive. Clearly, Drizzy felt the same way as he was quick to show off the gift. Whether or not he smoked the blunt right away, is a different question entirely. Either way, it just goes to show that Drake had a lot going for him this past year. He probably got a ton of other gifts as well, especially since Christmas was just last week.

Heading into 2024, it will most certainly be interesting to see what Drizzy has in store for all of us. It remains to be seen if he goes back on his original plans, and gives us some new music, anyway. Let us know what you think of the gift he got from Snoop, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Read More: Drake's "For All The Dogs": 5 Highlights