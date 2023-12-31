Metro Boomin Denies Drake Beef

To close out 2023, it looks like we finally have somewhat of a resolution to one of the year's most rumored, subliminal, and surprising beefs. Moreover, you've definitely heard by now that Metro Boomin and Drake, according to many fans, threw shots at each other in recent times. This stemmed from the former complaining that the latter's Her Loss won in rap album categories in award shows and rankings over Metro's HEROES & VILLAINS. Then, the 6ix God seemed to respond in a Stake stream, and more cryptic social media activity had fans crafting theories and connecting presumed dots. But according to the St. Louis native, people took this way too far.

Furthermore, he recently spent some time answering fan questions on Twitter, as he's usually very active on the platform. Specifically, Metro Boomin chose to indulge one listener's inquiry about the supposed Drake beef and put an end to the rumors. "Are u and Drake seriously beefing or is it not that deep," the user asked him. "Not deep at all lmao," the 30-year-old replied. While he said it's not deep, he technically didn't say it was nonexistent, so fans will surely keep making assumptions despite this shutdown. Regardless, the "Metro Spider" beatsmith has bigger things on his mind right now, like officially claiming the most streamed rap album in 2023.

Metro Boomin Clarifies Drake Situation

Of course, the two have collaborated often in the past– in fact, Metro Boomin even has a beat on Her Loss. As such, maybe one more collaborative effort will squash this once and for all, or once the Grammys roll around and they have to congratulate each other or sympathize with each other's losses to either Travis Scott, Killer Mike, or Nas. Only time will tell, but we might get an answer soon. The Boominati boss recently teased new music with Paul Wall, so he'll probably have plenty of chances in 2024 to throw Drake on a song or to have him hop on one of his beats.

Meanwhile, we're still waiting on his collab album with Future, which the beatmaker said he'll finish soon. With so much potential there, we'll be as patient as necessary. Who knows, maybe this is where the What A Time To Be Alive chemistry will quell these beef suppositions. With that in mind, log back into HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Metro Boomin and Drake.

