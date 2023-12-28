Metro Boomin Talks About His Favorite Music From Kanye West And Kendrick Lamar

Rappers being big fans of each other is nothing new for the genre and it's unsurprisingly the case with Metro Boomin. The super-producer took to Twitter recently to discuss various matters with fans as he's often known to do. That led to fans asking him some questions about his favorite music from various collaborators and fellow artists. As it turns out, Metro is as big of a rap fan as he is a contributor.

The first name to come up was Kanye West. After answering that Dr. Dre's 2001 is an album he recommends to fans, somebody asked him what his favorite Kanye album is. "Between college dropout and graduation" he responded at first. But two albums weren't even enough as he posted a follow-up tweet. "808s and Late registration are right there in the fight with them too tho," he replied rounding out Kanye's first four albums. Just like he enjoys Kanye's older music, he also loves some classic Kendrick. When somebody asked him his favorite K-Dot track Metro replied with the Section.80 deep cut "The Spiteful Chant." Check out the thread of Twitter interactions below.

Metro Boomin On His Favorite Rap Music

All year Metro Boomin has been using his social media to tease an upcoming collaborative album with Future. He spent quite a bit of time hyping the project up which unsurprisingly had fans begging for it sooner rather than later. But the producer posted so many teases of the album without much of any news or actual updates that it became somewhat of a joke among his fans.

The joke became so ubiquitous that Metro himself leaned into it. He shared a picture to Twitter earlier this month of himself playing the new Spider-Man game. In the caption he joked that he can't finish the Future collab album until he finishes the game, which has quite a bit of content within it. What do you think of Metro Boomin's choices for his favorite Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar music? Let us know in the comment section below.

