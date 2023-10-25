Metro Boomin Appears To Be With Kanye West In Italy

Metro Boomin is easily one of the biggest and best producers in all of hip-hop right now. Overall, he has had a huge year. From Heroes & Villains to his Spider-Man soundtrack, the producer has making moves. Furthermore, before the end of the year, he might be dropping a collaborative mixtape with the likes of Future. This would easily be one of the biggest projects of the year, and fans can't wait to hear it. At this point, it is clear that we are going to see a lot of Metro in the future.

One of his idols, Kanye West, is currently working on an album with Ty Dolla $ign. This project is going to be shown off on Friday, November 3rd, and fans are very curious about how this is all going to sound. As we all know, Kanye likes to wait until the last minute to finish his albums. Consequently, it should come as no surprise that the artist is inviting other artists to Italy right now. We know this because according to Donda Times, Metro Boomin is currently in Florence, Italy, at Kanye's villa.

Metro Boomin In Italy

Kanye West and Metro Boomin have worked together in the past. "Father Stretch My Hands" is easily their most infamous collab. It came on The Life Of Pablo and is considered to be iconic for many reasons. Having said that, fans should be very excited about the potential here. Although, it remains to be seen if Metro is actually involved in the project. He could always be there to just show some support while also taking in the sights and sounds. There is still a lot to be revealed here.

Hopefully, we find out more about this new album, very soon.

