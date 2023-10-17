Metro Boomin Teases Future Collab Album Once Again

Metro Boomin has spent much of this year teasing a new album with Future. It comes just a few months after Metro himself released his own new album Heroes & Villains late last year. The album's mega-hit "Creepin'" with 21 Savage and The Weeknd is still in the Hot 100 popping up at number 50 on this week's chart. He also had a major hand in Young Thug's newest album Business Is Business. The project was released while Thug is incarcerated and Metro helped assemble it. The album even got a "Metro's Version" shortly after it was announced. He also created the soundtrack for the new Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse animated movie earlier this year.

But the producers prolific streak doesn't seem to be over yet. Back in August he updated fans that a collab album with Future was still on the way. He made a tweet saying that they were in the process of shooting the album cover. Later in the month, he tweeted about how a power outage caused him to lose three new beats he was working on for Future. Despite the setback he's clearly kept working on the album since then. Last month he said that the project was album of the year material and he hasn't stopped teasing it since then. Check out his newest post below.

Read More: Metro Boomin Reveals Desire To Work With Jay-Z And Others

Metro Boomin Knows What Hip Hop Needs

"QUESTION: In your opinion what needs to happen in hip hop to help stop the current slump that it finds itself in?" a rap discussion accounted tweeted yesterday. Glossing over the fact that the "slump" in question is very much up for debate, Metro responded. "Me and @future album of course," he said in a quote tweet.

At this point, some fans in the comments are over all the teasing and ready to see results. There are dozens of comments calling primarily for the project to be released, or at least have a release date confirmed. What do you think of Metro Boomin continuing to tease a collaborative album with Future? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Metro Boomin And 21 Savage Perfectly Flipped A Classic With “Many Men” On “SAVAGE MODE II”

[Via]