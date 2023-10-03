Metro Boomin Reveals Desire To Work With Jay-Z And Others

Metro Boomin might have the most decorated career of any rap producer ever. 2016 is when the empire began to build its foundation. The first project that got things started for Young Metro was the brief and dark collaboration project with him and 21 Savage. Savage Mode set the tone for the rest of the rapper's career for the type of lane he was going to operate in. Additionally, though, for Metro, it displayed that he can create an interesting listen with him behind the scenes from front to back. In 2017, he rattled off three projects. One with NAV, Offset and 21, and Big Sean at the end of that year.

2018 saw his sophomore album drop, NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES. This project expanded and diversified his soundscapes further than they had ever been before. Metro and 21 put out their fiery sequel to Savage Mode, and then, late 2022 and early 2023 came around. HEROES & VILLAINS and his soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are his biggest projects yet. This truly solidified him as a legend and possibly the greatest trap producer of all time. All of these albums have led him to work with some incredible talents like Future, Young Thug, Travis Scott, and more. However, there is one that he needs to get in the studio with as soon as possible.

Metro Boomin Rattles Off A Few Names, But One Sticks Out The Most

He recently was the cover artist for the latest Billboard magazine issue and he sat down with them to discuss a whole bunch of things. One nugget that AllHipHop uncovered was Boomin's urge to work with arguably the greatest MC ever. He also lists off some other names from other genres. "I still really want to do something with Justin Timberlake. "I need to work with Miguel." But, the biggest name of them all was Hov. Metro said, "I still haven’t worked with Jay-Z." While Jay does not usually rap over more contemporary sounds, it is hard to deny how incredible this could possibly sound.

What are your initial thoughts on Metro Boomin's interview with Billboard saying he wants to work with Jay-Z and more? Do you think this will ever happen? Would it be the greatest rap track of all time?

