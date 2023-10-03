Travis Kelce’s Mom’s Opinion Of Taylor Swift Revealed

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been making all of the headlines as of late. Overall, it has been starting to get on the nerves of NFL fans. Every single time Kelce makes a play, the camera immediately pans over to Taylor Swift to see what she may have to say about it. Although this is getting new fans for the NFL, there are hardcore fans who find this to be tacky. Unfortunately, those attitudes won't be changing a thing, as Taylor and Kelce seem to be going strong right now.

If you have been watching the games that Taylor has attended, you know that she has been in the skybox with Donna Kelce. Travis' mom has become a celebrity as of late, and it has led to a lot of opportunities. Furthermore, it has people wondering whether or not she approves of Swift. Well, as it turns out, she does. In a new report from People, it was revealed that Kelce sees her as "very sweet and down to earth."

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Continue To Make Headlines

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 24: Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

This is a pretty solid endorsement of the pop star. However, it certainly doesn't mean this romance is going to last a long time. Kelce is reportedly focused on the Chiefs right now, especially as they sit at 3-1. They are a team that has struggled a bit on offense, and Kelce will need to be at his best for the rest of the year. If he ends up in the Super Bowl again, however, perhaps Taylor will still be around to go.

No one knows where this is going, but until it ends, it will continue to be a huge story. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

