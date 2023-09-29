Travis Kelce Labeled A “Narcissist” By Ex-Girlfriend Maya Benberry

In her latest comments about Chiefs tight end, life coach Maya Benberry called Travis Kelce a "narcissist" and questioned whether his new relationship with Taylor Swift is genuine. “Certain qualities don’t change in men. He's a narcissist," she told Inside Edition. Furthermore, Benberry claimed that she felt like Kelce was "laughing at" and "mocking" her as he never addressed her allegations of infidelity. Additionally, Benberry said she had doubts about how genuine Kelce was being towards Swift. "The only reason that I question the genuineness of the relationship is because he’s talking to the media a lot,” she said.

Benberry and Kelce dated after she won his 2016 dating show, Catching Kelce. She claims that they dated for eight months before he cheated on her with Kayla Nicole in the final month of their relationship. However, sources close to Kelce told Page Six that the pair only dated for three months and were contractually obligated to delay the announcement of their breakup until the show aired. Furthermore, the sources noted that none of Kelce's other exes have made allegations of infidelity or narcissism about him.

Read More: Travis Kelce Jersey Sales Get Massive Spike After Taylor Swift Appears At Chiefs Game

Swift Expected at Kelce's Next Game

Meanwhile, Taylor appears to be going strong. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spotted engaging in some light PDA following the Chiefs game on Sunday night. Swift was seen with her arm around Kelce during a private team party at Prime Social in Kansas City. Kelce reportedly rented out the entire rooftop bar to party it up with friends, family, and teammates.

Furthermore, sources told Front Office Sports that Swift is expected to travel to East Rutherford this weekend. The Chiefs are due to take on the New York Jets and barring any unforeseen circumstances, Swift will be at MetLife Stadium. Last week, Swift's presence at Arrowhead Stadium helped make Chiefs-Bears the most-watched game of the weekend. In more personal boons for Kelce, his podcast is currently #1 on the Apple charts. Additionally, he received over 300,000 new Instagram followers this week.

Read More: Rick Ross Thirsts Over Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole

[via]