Travis Kelce
- SportsVideo Of Travis Kelce Causing Chaos At The White House ResurfacesKelce had been stopped from an delivering an unauthorized address from the Presidential podium.By Ben Mock
- SportsTravis Kelce Dances To Taylor Swift's "Love Story" In Vegas ClubKelce continues to cement his reputation as "Taylor Swift's Guy".By Ben Mock
- SportsTravis Kelce "F*ck Marry Kill" Featuring Taylor Swift & Katy Perry Resurfaces OnlineKelce had to pick between Perry, Swift, and Ariana Grande.By Ben Mock
- SportsTravis Kelce Gets Massive Swiftie Welcome At Taylor Swift Sydney ConcertKelce felt the full force of his girlfriend's fanbase's love.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsTaylor Swift Takes Travis Kelce To Sydney ZooIt was Swift's second trip to the zoo this week.By Ben Mock
- SportsTravis Kelce Reportedly Flying To Sydney To Join Taylor SwiftKelce is once again headed for the Eras Tour.By Ben Mock
- SportsTravis Kelce Returns To Vegas Amid Super Bowl Parade Fallout, Taylor Swift TourKelce appears to be grabbing some much-needed R&R.By Ben Mock
- SportsTravis Kelce And Brother Jason Address Kansas City Chiefs Parada ShootingThe two brothers are praying for everyone involved.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTravis Kelce Donates $100K To Children Injured In Kansas City ShootingKelce follows his girlfriend's example with a massive donation.By Ben Mock
- SportsTaylor Swift Calls Travis Kelce Super Bowl Serenade "Most Romantic Thing That's Ever Happened" To HerKelce had hit Swift up with one of her classic love songs.By Ben Mock
- TVMegan Fox Likens Herself To A Sex Doll And Angers Ukrainian Women In The ProcessMegan Fox is well-aware of the controversy.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTravis Kelce Says He "Crossed A Line" Yelling At Andy ReidKelce also called his behavior "unacceptable".By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsMegan Fox Looks Unrecognizable In New Photo With Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift, And Travis KelceFans honed in on Fox's face in the star-studded photo. By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsDonna Kelce Net Worth 2024: What Is The NFL Football Mom Worth?Explore the impactful journey of Donna Kelce, whose support and guidance have been instrumental in the success of her NFL star sons.By Rain Adams
- SportsTaylor Swift Fans Express Fears For Her Safety After Travis Kelce's Heated Exchange With Andy ReidA lot of assumptions are being made online.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTaylor Swift & Travis Kelce Kiss And Dedicate Songs To Each Other In The Club After Super Bowl WinThe Chiefs played their hearts out.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAdele Tells Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Haters To "Get A Life"The singer hopes the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII purely out of spite for haters.By Ben Mock
- SportsDrake Says He "Can't Bet Against The Swifties" & Drops $1.1 Million On The ChiefsDrake is picking Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.By Cole Blake