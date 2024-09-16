Lil Pump Vulgarly Threatens Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Mothers Over Kamala Harris Endorsement

Lil Pump has been passionately supporting Donald Trump.

Lil Pump went on a vulgar rant about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday after the pop star endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election. In doing so, he threatened to have sex with both of their mothers while accusing Harris of lying during her viral debate with former President Donald Trump.

"Taylor Swift...go f*ck urself," Pump wrote at first, as caught by XXL. "Taylor Swift, you have no clue why ur even voting for Kamala. Maybe cuz ur a billionaire and voting for her has 0 impact on ur life. You said do ur research, clearly you didn't do ur research. Right after the debate u endorse her lol Right after she lied many many times," he later added. Pump continued in another post: "Lets just b clear wen I said @taylorswift13 should go fu*k herself i acknowledge maybe @tkelce isn't doing it and will send her a vibrator of her choice if she gets some sense. Trump 2024!"

Lil Pump Performs In Saint Tropez, France

SAINT TROPEZ, FRANCE - AUGUST 18: Rap artist Lil Pump performs during Lil Pump's Exclusive Performance At VIP Room Saint Tropez on August 18, 2024 in Saint Tropez, France. n August 18, 2024 in St Tropez, France. (Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage)

From there, Pump shared a fake post from Swift. "A fan send me dis but its been deleted. Still waiting for wat vibrator u want @taylorswift13 its on me. @tkelce get ur b**ch in check bruh or maybe I'll hav 2 f**k her mom and urs 2. May make a gud 3 way after popping a couple ecstasy pills. I'll put a chief's hat on no worries," he wrote in a singe-removed post caught by XXL. After deleting that post, he shared the fake comments again and further ranted: "Stop acting like ur so innocent. You are pushing people to vote for Kamala! Inflation through the roof and ppl struggling to pay their bills. They def won't be able to afford tix to ur shows! She said she will make changes right away. Why didn't she the past 3.5 years?"

Lil Pump Goes Off On Taylor Swift