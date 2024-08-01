Lil Pump Blasts Megan Thee Stallion's Support Of Kamala Harris As An "Embarrassment To The Culture"

This is the latest example of two rappers clashing over political views, although this is very much a one-sided fight so far.

Hip-hop presidential endorsements are understandably common these days: assassination attempts and historic surprise nominations have vindicated pretty much every corner of pop culture to some degree. But for this 2024 election, the rap game might just start dissing each other over their policy views on wax soon. Lil Pump recently became the latest MC to diss a fellow lyricist over their allegiance, attacking Megan Thee Stallion for performing at Kamala Harris' Atlanta campaign rally at Georgia State University. Of course, the Florida SoundCloud phenomenon is one of Donald Trump's biggest celebrity supporters, complete with the endearingly mocking nickname "Little Pimp" that No. 45 mistakenly gave him at a rally.

Jokes aside, here's what Lil Pump had to say about the Houston femcee on Twitter on Tuesday (June 30). "Nicki Manaj > Megan stallion," he wrote, referencing their explosive beef from earlier this year. "Who tf performs at a kamal Harris rally. She’s an embarrassment to the culture. This is an embarrassment to our country. Kamal Harris should’ve booked killer mike for the rally instead of Megan estallian. Kamala Harris needs Megan the stallion shaking a** to have people show up to her rally. Donald Trump needs himself to have people show up to his rally. One person is powered by the people, the other is powered by the establishment. Trump 2024 [U.S. flag emoji]."

Lil Pump's Most Recent Anti-Megan Tweet At Press Time

"Now I know my ladies in the crowd love their bodies," Megan Thee Stallion remarked at Kamala Harris' event. "If you want to keep loving your bodies, you know who to vote for. I'm so happy to be here, Atlanta. We about to make history with the first female president. The first Black female president, let's get this done."

Meanwhile, other rappers haven't been as quick to endorse a candidate or attack other MCs for their views. Unfortunately, people look for these statements wherever they can find them, leading many to fabricate rumors about certain artists' political moves and views. Sexyy Red, for example, had to address speculation that she would perform at a Trump rally. Maybe Lil Pump should've implored for her to sink to his level rather than blast Megan Thee Stallion for her moves.