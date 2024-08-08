Lil Pump Claims He’s Leaving The U.S. If Kamala Harris Becomes President

It's safe to say we know who Lil Pump is voting for.

Lil Pump is someone who's certainly never shied away from putting his Donald Trump support on full display. In the past, the rapper has paid tribute to the former U.S. president with social media posts, hairstyles, and even a tattoo. Now, he's hopped online to slam Kamala Harris, who's running against Trump in this year's election.

In a clip, he refers to Harris as a "st*pid a** b*tch," and also insists that he'll flee the country if she becomes president. While everyone's entitled to their opinions, social media users agree that his stance on Harris is pretty intense. He even has a diss track about her at the ready, which he plans to drop on his own birthday later this month.

Lil Pump Slams Kamala Harris

At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly where Lil Pump plans to go if Harris gets elected. Reportedly, his parents are from Colombia, so perhaps he'd have better luck there. This is far from the first time Lil Pump has gone after Harris, however. Last month, he made some false statements about her racial background, insisting that she "isn't Black." He also put Megan Thee Stallion on blast earlier this month for performing at her Atlanta rally.

"Who tf performs at a kamal Harris rally," he wrote. "She’s an embarrassment to the culture. This is an embarrassment to our country. Kamal Harris should’ve booked killer mike for the rally instead of Megan estallian. Kamala Harris needs Megan the stallion shaking a** to have people show up to her rally. Donald Trump needs himself to have people show up to his rally. One person is powered by the people, the other is powered by the establishment. Trump 2024." What do you think of Lil Pump claiming that he's leaving the country if Kamala Harris wins the election? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

