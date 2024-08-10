Lil Pump Will Perform Kamala Harris Diss Track At The Next Trump Rally

Pump is talking a lot these days.

Lil Pump is not letting up. The rapper who once went viral for being about, well, nothing, has become a political pundit. If you hear his name at all these days, it's because he has made a withering comment about the Democratic Party. Lil Pump has been a supporter of Donald Trump for years, but his anger towards Trump's opponent, Kamala Harris, is relatively new. The Floridian has decided to diss Harris repeatedly on Twitter. According to his latest post, though, he plans to take his aggressive political stance into the studio.

On August 8, Lil Pump made a few bold claims. One, he claimed to be performing at the next Donald Trump campaign rally. Two, he claimed to have a diss track ready, and it's aimed at Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. That's right. Biden may have decided not to seek reelection, but he's unable to avoid Pump when it comes to bars. "I will be performing the Joe Biden Kamal [sic] Harris diss track at the next Trump rally," he tweeted. A few hours later, Lil Pump doubled down on his stance by adding: "Pump for Trump." The latter phrase is questionable at best, but we are talking about a rapper who was called "Little Pimp" the first time he attended a Trump rally.

Lil Pump Plans To Diss Kamala Harris And Joe Biden

Claiming to have a Kamala Harris and Joe Biden diss track in the stash is not the boldest thing Lil Pump has said this week. The distinction of "boldest political statement" goes to an earlier social media post. The rapper claimed he'd leave the United States if Kamala Harris wins the election. "I swear on my dad’s grave," Lil Pump noted. "If this stupid a*s b*tch Kamala Harris wins the f*cking election. I’m moving out of America, boy. I swear on everything." Pump's hatred for Harris is superseded only his adoration of the Donald. Despite being clalled the wrong name in 2020, the rapper has remained a loyal supporter.