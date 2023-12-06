Joe Biden
- StreetwearPeezy Cosigns Trump Sneakers, Disses Joe Biden In The ProcessHere's the latest installment of rappers supporting the disgraced president ahead of what will surely be a chaotic election. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsJoe Biden Says "Good Sex" Is The Key To His Marriage, Leaves Internet DisgustedThe First Lady apparently doesn't appreciate Joe's persistence on the topic.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsBlack Music Action Coalition Calls For Action From Joe BidenBMAC wants Joe Biden to take action on racial equality and reparative justice.By Cole Blake
- SongsV Scripts Tears Into The Two-Party System On “Every President Lied”V Scripts' frustrations take center stage on "Every President Lied." By Aron A.
- PoliticsJoe Biden Reportedly Thinks Donald Trump Is A "F*cking A*shole," Trump Advisor RespondsThese two political rivals truly hate one another.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsRick Ross Questions Donald Trump Supporters: "I Just Don’t Want Nobody To Be Delusional"Rick Ross shared some political advice for fans on social media.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsJill Biden Net Worth 2024: What Is The FLOTUS Worth?Discover Jill Biden's net worth in 2024, a remarkable $9 million, her journey from educator to First Lady.By Rain Adams
- PoliticsMeek Mill Says Joe Biden Is "Too Old" To Be PresidentMeek Mill isn't a fan of Joe Biden.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJoe Biden & Kamala Harris Endorsement Leaves Charlamagne Tha God Regretful"I've learned my lesson," "The Breakfast Club" host said after rooting for the Democratic candidates in the 2020 election.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsDenzel Curry Says "F*ck Joe Biden"Curry did not elaborate on why he opposed the President.By Ben Mock
- PoliticsKamala Harris Net Worth 2023: What Is America's Vice President Worth?Explore Kamala Harris's impactful career in politics, from prosecutor to Vice President, culminating in a massive net worth in 2023.By Axl Banks
- ViralFake Donald Trump Quotes About Panera Bread Lemonade Go ViralNo, the former President did not blame Joe Biden for the Panera Bread lemonade deaths.By Ben Mock
- MusicQueen Latifah Is The First Femcee Kennedy Center HonoreeQueen Latifah was honored at a gala in the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. By TeeJay Small
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Tha God Calls On Joe Biden To Drop Out Of The 2024 ElectionCharlamagne thinks the Democrats would be better served with a younger, more popular candidate.By Ben Mock
- SportsIndigenous Lacrosse Bid For 2028 Olympics Gets White House SupportJoe Biden is backing the campaign for the event to include the Haudenosaunee Confederacy.By Ben Mock