Montel Williams Endorses Someone Else Over Ex Kamala Harris And Then Walks It Back

Williams is optimistic.

Montel Williams did not immediately endorse Kamala Harris for president, and some people talked. President Joe Biden opted to not seek re-election on Sunday afternoon. After the news broke, Harris took his spot as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, old interviews and photos of her resurfaced. One of those was a photo of Williams and Harris, who briefly dated each other in 2001. Williams, a television host and sporadic actor, previously showed respect for Harris, who became the Vice President when Biden won the 2020 election.

Montel Williams previously spoke about their relationship, saying it wasn't a big deal. Harris married Doug Emhoff in 2014, and Williams married Tara Fowler in 2007. Both have clearly moved on. However, journalists still reached out to Williams for comment, which his public relations person called "utterly inappropriate." In the immediate aftermath of Biden's announcement, Williams endorsed Maryland governor Wes Moore. Pundits cited Moore as a potential Harris running mate, with the belief being that Harris's primary list will consist of several US governors.

Montel Williams Initially Endorses Wes Moore, Later Appears To Endorse Kamala Harris

Montel Williams is not the first celebrity to show support for Harris's campaign. Pop star Charli XCX co-signed her, leading to Harris's official campaign account on X (formerly Twitter) to adopt a theme similar to brat, Charli's latest album. Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mark Hamill, and Robert DeNiro are among the names who have used their platform to urge their fans to vote for Harris.