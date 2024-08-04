Kamala Harris’ Husband Admits To Cheating On His First Wife

The Daily Mail had previously reported that he slept with the teacher of one of his daughters.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, has confirmed that he did have an affair during his first marriage after The Daily Mail reported that he cheated on Kerstin Emhoff. The outlet alleged that he slept with one of his daughter’s teachers. Doug and Kerstin divorced in 2009. He later married Harris in 2014 while working as an entertainment lawyer in Los Angeles.

“During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side,” Emhoff said in a statement to CNN.

Doug Emhoff Speaks With Kamala Harris At Her Campaign Headquarters

TOPSHOT - US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff acknowledge the crowd before speaking at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 22, 2024. Harris on January 22, won the crucial backing of Democratic heavyweight Nancy Pelosi to lead the party against Donald Trump in November after Joe Biden's stunning exit from the 2024 race. As the endorsements stacked up, the 59-year-old Harris made her first public appearance since Biden's announcement in a ceremony at the White House where she warmly praised the outgoing president's "unmatched" achievements. (Photo by Erin SCHAFF / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ERIN SCHAFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kerstin Emhoff said in a statement Saturday: “Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago. He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together.”

CNN also reports that Joe Biden became aware of the affair while his team vetted Harris during his Vice President selection process four years ago. Following Biden's decision to not seek reelection, Harris is now running in his place. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kamala Harris and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.