Donald Trump Agrees To Debate Kamala Harris Under One Condition

BYCole Blake
Donald Trump And J.D. Vance Hold Campaign Rally In Atlanta
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 03: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a round table discussion with Black business owners before his rally at the Georgia State University Convocation Center on August 03, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. Polls currently show a close race between Trump and Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
The debate would go down on September 4th.

Donald Trump says he's willing to take on Kamala Harris in a Presidential Debate under the condition it takes place on Fox News on September 4th in Pennsylvania. He addressed the idea of debating Harris in a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday. In doing so, he berated her as the worst Vice President in American history.

"Kamala Harris doesn’t have the mental capacity to do a REAL Debate against me, scheduled for September 4th in Pennsylvania," he wrote. "She’s afraid to do it because there is no way she can justify her Corrupt and Open Borders, the Environmental Destruction of our Country, the Afghanistan Embarrassment, Runaway Inflation, Terrible Economy, High Interest Rates and Taxes, and her years long fight to stop the words, “Merry Christmas.” I’ll see her on September 4th or, I won’t see her at all. She is acknowledged to be the Worst Vice President in History, which works very nicely against the Worst President, Crooked Joe Biden. The combination of these two Low IQ individuals have destroyed our Country, but we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Donald Trump Debates Joe Biden

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 27: U.S. President Joe Biden (R) and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump participate in the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios on June 27, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. Biden and former President Trump are facing off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

There have been mixed reports as to whether Trump would actually be willing to continue with the debate after Joe Biden dropped out of the race, last month. In their initial debate together, Biden often struggled to provide coherent answers to questions. Hopefully for the Democratic Party, Harris is able to put together a better showing.

Donald Trump Challenges Kamala Harris To Debate

Be on the lookout for further updates on Donald Trump and Kamala Harris as well as the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

...