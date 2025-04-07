Spice Isn’t Horsing Around In Latest Insult To Bambi

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 218 Views
REVOLT World 2023 Presented By Walmart - Day 2
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Singer Spice onstage during REVOLT World 2023 Presented By Walmart at Pangaea Studios on September 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for REVOLT)
Spice and Bambi have been exchanging disses towards each other over Bambi’s “Eleven” beat. Their beef follows Bambi’s divorce from Scrappy.

Spice, the unapologetic dancehall queen and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta firestarter, has escalated her long-standing feud with castmate Bambi in a moment designed for maximum impact. In an upcoming episode of the VH1 reality series, Spice delivers a blistering visual jab: she places a long, platinum-blonde wig on a horse. The symbolism is unmistakable and cruelly specific. Bambi, known for her cascading blond extensions, becomes the butt of a joke crafted for viral traction and personal humiliation.

The scene plays out like performance art dipped in spite. Spice gently brushes the horse’s mane—now wearing the wig—with a smirk that telegraphs pure shade. “Look at Bambi,” she says, or something close to it. No metaphor here—this was a direct hit. With one surreal gesture, Spice equates her rival to a barnyard animal, mocking her style and, implicitly, her character.

Spice Bambi Beef

Their rivalry isn’t new. Over the years, Spice and Bambi have lobbed insults like grenades, both on screen and across social platforms. What began as a clash of alliances and personalities has evolved into a deeply personal war of words and imagery. Their battles often involve alliances with other cast members, but the bitterness between them has always stood on its own.

Spice has long mastered the art of theatrical confrontation. This latest stunt might be her boldest yet. It’s a moment that mixes humor, cruelty, and spectacle—a combination that defines much of reality television, but still manages to surprise when executed this sharply. For Love & Hip Hop fans, the scene encapsulates the drama they’ve come to expect, but few could have predicted Spice would involve a horse to make her point. Bambi, no stranger to fiery responses, has yet to reply. But history suggests silence won’t last. As the season unfolds, audiences can expect the feud to deepen, pulling in new voices and stirring fresh controversy. For now, though, Spice owns the spotlight. She’s engineered a viral flashpoint that blends shade with shock value, and she did it with nothing more than a wig and a horse.

Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
