Spice Isn’t Horsing Around In Latest Insult To Bambi

Spice, the unapologetic dancehall queen and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta firestarter, has escalated her long-standing feud with castmate Bambi in a moment designed for maximum impact. In an upcoming episode of the VH1 reality series, Spice delivers a blistering visual jab: she places a long, platinum-blonde wig on a horse. The symbolism is unmistakable and cruelly specific. Bambi, known for her cascading blond extensions, becomes the butt of a joke crafted for viral traction and personal humiliation.

The scene plays out like performance art dipped in spite. Spice gently brushes the horse’s mane—now wearing the wig—with a smirk that telegraphs pure shade. “Look at Bambi,” she says, or something close to it. No metaphor here—this was a direct hit. With one surreal gesture, Spice equates her rival to a barnyard animal, mocking her style and, implicitly, her character.

Spice Bambi Beef

Their rivalry isn’t new. Over the years, Spice and Bambi have lobbed insults like grenades, both on screen and across social platforms. What began as a clash of alliances and personalities has evolved into a deeply personal war of words and imagery. Their battles often involve alliances with other cast members, but the bitterness between them has always stood on its own.