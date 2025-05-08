Lil Scrappy has always dealt with a lot of turbulent relationship drama, but nothing quite like his beef with Bambi. After a nasty divorce, the two continue to send shots each other's way and allegedly drag their three children into the conflict.

In a new social media video caught by The Shade Room, Scrappy launched those accusations at the rapper, model, and actress. He uploaded a clip of him with their three children. They said that Bambi told them the Atlanta MC had 11 kids and $11 to his name. In disbelief, Scrappy couldn't do anything but stare at the camera.

"Wow. You heard it, I didn’t say it," he reportedly remarked online. "I didn’t tell them that, I just asked them… Shawty said mama told me that. I don’t understand why that gotta be the talk at the house… Why you gotta disparage my name to my kids? [...] Man, go ahead on. A hater."

Many commenters under the Instagram post below had heated debates about these claims and conflicts. Some think the 41-year-old got himself into this mess, whereas others criticized his ex wife's alleged bad-mouthing to their three children.

Lil Scrappy Bambi Beef

For those unaware, these comments refer to Bambi's "Eleven" diss track. The song itself is a reference to Spice blasting her on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. She said Benson only had 11 Spotify listeners. In response, she said the reality TV star had 11 BBLs, but that wasn't all. She also targeted Scrappy, who had laughed at the L&HH:ATL comment.

Lil Scrappy already responded to Bambi in this regard. He claimed Benson lied about her age on the song and is completely lying about his finances. In fact, Scrappy said he can't be broke because he still pays her a lot in child support.

Spice is also firing back at Bambi, but it seems like she doesn't mind the drama. What's more worrisome for fans is how her kids with Scrappy will play a role. Hopefully they can keep their issues to themselves and leave the children out of this. Then again, we predict Benson will deny this interpretation, so we'll see how it goes.