Scrappy Calls Bambi Out For Allegedly Lying On His Daughter Emani And Not Apologizing

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 358 Views
Celebrities Attend New Orleans Pelicans v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 02: Rapper Lil Scrappy attends the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Who's really telling the truth here?

The drama between Scrappy and Bambi continues to heat up, as the two have sent various shots at each other on social media. For example, the former's most recent attack against the latter concerns how she allegedly lied to his eldest daughter Emani and refused to apologize or take accountability for the situation, something that really set the reality TV star off.

"[I should've] never married your punk a**," Scrappy remarked on social media. "For real. Somebody that don't want to apologize to a kid, for lying on a kid? You a sucker, you a whole sucker, n***a. I don't give a f**k about you. But back to this right here, shoutout to my motherf***ing baby mama Erica Dixon 'cause she's a real one. She's a whole real one, you know what I'm saying? She ain't even faking for no Instagram, ain't faking for no TV, and doing that. And I apologize to her for all the stuff I ever said about her that was negative. You know, some of the stuff was real, but a majority of that s**t, I was just mad, you feel what I'm saying, for what she was doing to me at the time we were going at it.

Are Scrappy And Bambi Together?

"But that is a real person, that is a real motherf***er," Scrappy continued about Erica Dixon, a former relationship that he values more than Bambi. "That's a real person. Somebody that get on Instagram and go to TV and act like they different because they life ain't worked out yet? Going around and lying about their age? [...] You're a liar. You lie on everybody and then you lie about yourself to make yourself look good. And I'll never say your f***ing name, my n***a. You won't get a dollar off of me no more.

"Only thing you gon' get is child support, the thing you said you didn't need," Scrappy concluded. "[...] You need child support. You need somebody to take care of your life. Nah, man. A real woman gon' take care of her kids no matter what. A real woman gon' take care of herself no matter what. But them scamming-a** baby mamas? They gon' always try to find a way to hide behind somebody to get some s**t."

