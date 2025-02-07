Scrappy Calls Bambi Out For Allegedly Lying On His Daughter Emani And Not Apologizing

The drama between Scrappy and Bambi continues to heat up, as the two have sent various shots at each other on social media. For example, the former's most recent attack against the latter concerns how she allegedly lied to his eldest daughter Emani and refused to apologize or take accountability for the situation, something that really set the reality TV star off.

"[I should've] never married your punk a**," Scrappy remarked on social media. "For real. Somebody that don't want to apologize to a kid, for lying on a kid? You a sucker, you a whole sucker, n***a. I don't give a f**k about you. But back to this right here, shoutout to my motherf***ing baby mama Erica Dixon 'cause she's a real one. She's a whole real one, you know what I'm saying? She ain't even faking for no Instagram, ain't faking for no TV, and doing that. And I apologize to her for all the stuff I ever said about her that was negative. You know, some of the stuff was real, but a majority of that s**t, I was just mad, you feel what I'm saying, for what she was doing to me at the time we were going at it.

Are Scrappy And Bambi Together?

"But that is a real person, that is a real motherf***er," Scrappy continued about Erica Dixon, a former relationship that he values more than Bambi. "That's a real person. Somebody that get on Instagram and go to TV and act like they different because they life ain't worked out yet? Going around and lying about their age? [...] You're a liar. You lie on everybody and then you lie about yourself to make yourself look good. And I'll never say your f***ing name, my n***a. You won't get a dollar off of me no more.