Bambi Defends Erica Mena Over Controversial "Blue Monkey" Comment

Erica Mena used to a be core member of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. All that came to an end in 2023, however. Mena got into an argument with fellow cast member Spice and called her a "blue monkey" in a fit of rage. The comment was perceived by many to have racial connotations. Mena was fired from the show as a result. She's issued apologies and addressed the drama in the years since, but continues to exist outside of the Love and Hip Hop world. Now, however, former co-star Bambi is sticking up for her.

Bambi, born Adizia Benson, defended Erica Mena's comment. Bambi claimed Mena called Spice a "blue monkey" because of the clothes she had on at the time. "[She] called her a blue monkey because she had on blue," Bambi asserted. "She wears blue... It wasn't like that." The reality star went on to tell the fans who criticized Mena to "shut the f*ck up." Bambi made it clear that she was tired of all the hate her friend and former co-star has gotten.

Bambi Told Erica Mena's Critics To "Shut The F*ck Up"

Erica Mena did claim that she did not intend for her comments to be racially perceived. "I deeply regret my insensitive comment," she wrote on Instagram. "And want to humbly apologize to anybody I hurt or offended by my thoughtlessness. My choice of words was wrong, and I take full responsibility for what I said." The former Love and Hip Hop star also claimed she would do better moving forward. "I understand the gravity of what I said," she added. "[I] want to use my platform to promote inclusivity and equality."